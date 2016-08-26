Tansey leaves Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent

FORMER LEEDS Rhinos and Castleford Tigers utility-player Jordan Tansey has left Wakefield Trinity Wildcats by mutual consent.

Tansey played 12 times for Wakefield, scoring one try.

Club chairman, Michael Carter said: “We would like to thank Jordan for his efforts whilst with the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Hunslet Warriors are in National Conference Division One relegation danger after a 36-8 home loss to Featherstone Lions.

Warriors led 8-0 through an early Gareth Croft try and a conversion and penalty from Jordan Gale, but Lions took a 12-8 advantage at the break after Ian Jackson converted tries by Gaz Gale and Dan Glassell.

Gaz Gale and Glassell both crossed again in the second half and Brendan Gibson and Jackson – who added four more goals – completed the scoring. Amir Banatmane returned for Warriors after a two-year injury absence.

Thornhill Trojans hit back from 10-0 down to beat Shaw Cross Sharks 30-16 in the Jim Brown Heavy Woollen Cup final at Dewsbury Rams’ Tetley’s Stadium.

Scott Lee bagged a brace of tries for Trojans, George Woodcock, Ben Kendall and Josh Clough got the others and Sam Ratcliffe landed five goals.

Shaw Cross’ try scorers were Thomas Rogers, Thomas Stuckley and Luke Hudson and Danny Flowers added two goals.