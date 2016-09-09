Wakefield 10 Catalans Dragons 14: Wildcats punished as Dragons snatch win

Catalans Dragons ended a three-match losing streak in the Super League Super 8s, limping past Wakefield Wildcats 14-10 in a below-par affair at Belle Vue.

After repelling Wakefield’s initial assaults, Catalans – in their first genuine attack – burst through and hit the front courtesy of a Jason Baitieri try, which full-back Tony Gigot improved from bang in front.

In a fine solo response, Max Jowitt hit back in style for the hosting Wildcats, though Liam Finn was way off the mark with the resulting conversion attempt.

Fouad Yaha bombed a chance to immediately reply for the Dragons and Wakefield’s Craig Hall had an effort ruled out on the quarter-hour mark.

On 23 minutes, Julian Bousquet crossed following an impressive last-tackle play. Gigot added the extras, making it 12-4.

There was no change to the scoreboard until shortly after the restart, despite Michael Sio having what looked a certain try ruled out, prior to winger Hall putting a ball down with the whitewash beckoning.

It was third time lucky for former Hull KR man Hall on 45 minutes as he got on the end of a Jacob Miller kick-through. Finn converted and the Wildcats were within two points of levelling matters.

Wakefield’s Scott Anderson dropped the ball over the line, just prior to Catalans’ Olivier Elima being sin-binned, but the Perpignan outfit held firm.

It was a dramatic finish, with David Fifita going close for the Wildcats with just seconds to spare, but a Gigot penalty-goal provided the game’s final points.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Johnstone, B. Tupou, Lyne, Hall, Miller, Finn, Scruton, Sio, Arona, Ashurst, Molloy, Harrison. Substitutes: Simon, A. Tupou, Anderson, Fifita.

Catalans Dragons: Gigot, Broughton, Garcia, Duport, Yaha, Stewart, Myler, Elima, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Baitieri. Substitutes: Bousquet, Pelissier, Mounis, Seguier.

Referee: J Child (RFL)