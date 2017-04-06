Wakefield failing to get their due credit – Chester

HEAD COACH Chris Chester has had enough of in-form Wakefield Trinity not being praised where praise is due.

They host Widnes Vikings tonight having won four of their last five games, including last Saturday’s superb 38-18 triumph against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

They are intent on making the top-eight for a second successive year and are playing some attractive football.

But Chester feels their progress – Trinity have traditionally struggled in the top flight – is going unmentioned.

“I don’t think we got the credit we deserved last Saturday to be honest,” he said. “I thought we were dominant from the kick-off and worthy winners.

“It was a very polished performance; the result never looked in any danger, and we’re a team full of confidence at the minute.

“Hopefully that all continues against Widnes. “It’s frustrating at times, though, because we didn’t let Catalans play.

“I just think Wakefield as a whole don’t get the credit we deserve from some people in the media, but nothing changes there.

“We’ve got to get on with our jobs, keep working hard and keep trying to get results.

“We just want to please our fans and if we can do that then I’ll be a happy coach. “We’re happy to fly under the radar.

“People were quick to mention we’d only won once in 11, but now we’re four from our last five and those kind of things never get mentioned when it’s to do with Wakefield Trinity.”

Widnes finally earned their first win of the season at the seventh attempt when they prospered at Leigh last weekend.

Chester, who says he will reward his own players by naming an unchanged 17, knows they will arrive with new-found confidence.

“It’s an important game for both teams on Friday,” he added.

“If we win, we’re pretty much halfway there, because 20 points was enough to get in the top-eight last season. I’m not so sure it might be enough this year, but it’s another five or six wins from there.”

He continued: “But they’ll be dangerous; they’ve got clever half-backs. Tom Gilmore scored a couple of nice individual tries at the weekend and it’s going to be a tough game, but this place is a tough place to come.

“We want to make Belle Vue a fortress and we’ve not got a bad record here: we want to continue that.”

Wakefield lost their opening two games against Hull FC and Huddersfield, so what changed?

“I just don’t think we’re having those blips at the start of the second half,” said Chester.

“We’re coming out stronger and not making the mistakes we made in the first few games and there’s just a real confidence and buzz around the changing rooms with what we can do as a group this year.

“They don’t want to let each other down and that’s showing with the performances.”