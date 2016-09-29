Wakefield sign up former Catalans half-back Sam Williams

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have signed former Catalans Dragons half-back Sam Williams from Canberra Raiders on a one-year deal.

The Australian, who has represented the Country Origin, will provide competition for both Jacob Miller and Liam Finn next season.

Williams, 25, made 10 appearances for Catalans in 2014 and has been told of Chris Chester’s quality by his current team-mate Josh Hodgson, the England hooker who worked with Wakefield’s coach at Hull KR.

“I am very excited to join Wakefield,” said the former Junior Kangaroo, who helped Canberra to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final this season.

“It is a family club with such a close-knit community.

“I’m looking forward to being able to work with Chris Chester; I’ve heard good things from Josh Hodgson on his coaching and I am now excited to be a part of it and am looking forward to what the future holds.”

Chester said: “Sam Williams is a great signing for the club and a big coup.

“A number of Super League clubs were chasing his signature and I’m delighted that he has chosen to play at Wakefield.

“I would like to thank Ricky Stuart and the Canberra Raiders for helping us make the signing happen.

“Sam will bring a wealth of experience and a good kicking game along with being a good leader on and off the field.”

Trinity chairman, Michael Carter added: “Having spoken to Sam at length, I am delighted that this young man has agreed to join us.

“I look forward to seeing him don the Red, White and Blue jersey next season.”