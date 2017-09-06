Wakefield Trinity: Annakin signs new two-year contract

Wakefield Trinity’s longest-serving player, Chris Annakin, 26, has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2019.

The second-rower came through the academy ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2010. He made his first-team debut in February 2013 after gaining experience on loan.

Chris Chester. PIC: Matthew Merrick/RLPhotos

“I am pleased, it has been something that I have been aiming for; I thought I might have to go part-time at the end of the year but I am delighted that I have a new deal,” said Annakin.

“It is a great set of lads here; we are doing well this year and by keeping all of our squad together will hopefully see big things for the club over the next couple of years.”

Coach Chris Chester added: “I’m really pleased for Chris, he’s been at the club a number of years and he has shown some consistency over the season.

“He’s a ball of energy and gives the team a lift when he comes on the field. I am looking forward to working with him for the next two years.”