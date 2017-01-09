Wakefield Trinity: Hooker Moore leaves Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity have parted company with Scott Moore after agreeing to end his contract by mutual consent.

Moore, 28, played 19 times in the red white and blue and will be best remembered for his match-clinching try in the 2015 Million Pound Game victory over Bradford Bulls.

Well-travelled Moore has played for a number of clubs including hometown St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Widnes Vikings, London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity chairman Michael Carter said: “Both myself and Scott agreed that a fresh start would be best for all concerned and I wish Scott good luck in the future.”