Wakefield Trinity rue the one that got away

REALISTIC Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne concedes his side must toughen up if they are to be serious about being a top-four Super League team.

They suffered a 40-18 loss at Hull FC on Friday, missing out on the chance to displace their hosts from fourth place.

It was a third straight defeat, too, and though Chris Chester’s side have largely been praised for their competitiveness in 2017, they have conceded 70 points in just two outings after defeat followed a 30-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final loss at Salford.

After former Hull centre Lyne scored his ninth try of the season early in the second period, they led 18-10 and did so until approaching the hour mark when they suffered a humiliating capitulation.

Lyne admitted: “It was really disappointing that. It was definitely one that got away from us. We were pretty much in control for 55 minutes so it was really disappointing to collapse like that.”

Hull should have been the ones tired, having played Castleford in stifling conditions three days after Wakefield faced Salford.

“We talked about all week about winning the energy battle,” added Lyne. “I did think they’d gone after 55 minutes but there’s swings in momentum.

“We couldn’t turn that back and that’s something we have to work on – turning the momentum when things get a bit tough.”

An embarrassing interception pass from Kyle Wood enabled Jake Connor to make it 18-16 and that proved a crucial moment.

Lyne maintained: “There were a lot of other factors in the game there that we could have turned around and we have to be tougher and weather the storm.

“You can’t blame Woody; we’re a team and we stick together. We have to do better afterwards and respond which we didn’t.”

Lyne, 24, moved to Trinity at the end of 2012 from Hull but said: “I love coming back here; it’s a great crowd and stadium and it’s pretty much the only game for me with no travelling – it’s two minutes away from where I live.

“So it’s nice and easy for me. It’s just a shame we couldn’t get the win.”

Wakefield, who remain fifth, host Warrington Wolves on Saturday. Lyne conceded: “It’s massive. We’re still only two points off the top three. We’ve three out of the last four games at home and we want to be looking at chalking those off and making a real push.”