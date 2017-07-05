Wakefield Trinity’s Lyne to miss crucnh game with Castleford Tigers after losing appeal over ban

WAKEFIELD Trinity’s Reece Lyne last night failed in his bid to overturn a two-game ban for a dangerous tackle.

He appealed after being found guilty on Tuesaday of applying unnecessary contact to the head, neck or spinal column of Warrington Wolves full-back Will Dagger.

However, the panel upheld the original decision meaning Lyne is out of this evening’s Super League derby with Castleford Tigers and must still pay a £300 fine, too.

Former Castleford centre Joe Arundel is set to to take his place in Chris Chester’s side.

Keighley Cougars’ Josh Tonks was banned for five games after pleading guilty to a Grade D strike with the arm while team-mate Hamish Barnes was suspended for one game on a tripping charge.

Another Keighley player Brad Nicholson was fined for his own tripping offence but escaped a ban.