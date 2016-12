Wakefield Trinity have granted second-rower Anthony Tupou a release from his contract so he can return to Australia.

The 33-year-old joined Trinity on a two-year deal from NRL club Cronulla ahead of the 2016 season but leaves having made only 18 appearances.

“Unfortunately things did not work out as well as we all had hoped,” said Wakefield chairman Michael Carter.

“Anthony and his family were suffering a lot with homesickness.

“We wish Anthony and his family the very best in the future.”