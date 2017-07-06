Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - John Kear glad to be part of Super League ‘changing of the guard’

John Kear was just 13 years old when Wakefield Trinity last lifted the league title in 1968 yet he would not have cared one jot being an ardent Castleford fan.

Instead, he saw his home town win the Challenge Cup the following year, with greats like Alan Hardisty, Keith Hepworth and Malcolm Reilly, and again in 1970.

Furthermore, having gone on to play at Wheldon Road, he later became Reilly’s assistant coach when Castleford last prospered at Wembley in 1986.

Famously, though, they have still never been crowned league champions, something Daryl Powell hopes to soon correct with the Tigers eight points clear at the top of Super League.

However, West Yorkshire derby rivals Wakefield are enjoying a renaissance of their own; if they deny Castleford a 10th straight league win tonight, they will rise back into the top four with just two regular rounds to go.

Kear, of course, is back this season for a second spell at Trinity, this time as head of rugby, having famously first worked his magic as head coach to save them against all odds from relegation in 2006, and at Tigers’ expense.

Asked what it would mean for the city if they could go all the way and earn a first Grand Final appearance, he told The Yorkshire Post: “It would be marvellous for the city of Wakefield.

“Obviously, I think Castleford could be up there, too, but I think it’s just been great for Super League and the game in general that within the top five at this point in time you have Wakefield, Salford and Cas’.

“It really does seem as if there is a changing of the guard. We’re happy about that and hoping it will be us who become established as one of the elite teams.

“We have a chance to do something special and I think this is a quality Wakefield side, to tell you the truth. The players’ belief and confidence is growing week on week. We keep nailing wins and in a good manner and that’s what’s got to continue.

Bring it on: Wakefield's director of rugby John Kear is relishing the game against Castleford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The good thing about our last three games is that we have two of them at home so we’re certainly hoping and expecting to enter the Eights in a really good frame of mind.”

Although Wakefield remain long odds to emulate the feats of the legendary Neil Fox almost half-a-century ago – they are priced 66-1 to win the Grand Final – this has certainly been an unusual Super League campaign.

Indeed, Kear believes they can eventually oust one of Salford, Leeds Rhinos or Hull FC to secure a semi-final spot.

“As we’ve grown in belief and confidence, we’ve targeted further and further up the table,” said the 62-year-old, Trinity having finished eighth last season.

“I think top-four is achievable but, obviously, if you are going to get that then you need some momentum going into the Eights.

“Also, if you finish top-four at the end of the regular season you get four home games so that is a target. Castleford is one of the games we have – and we’ve targeted a victory against them.”

The visitors have beaten Leeds and Hull in their last two outings to remind everyone of their credentials while they have 18-try Greg Minikin available tonight after a minor shoulder complaint.

Kear added: “I think it’s going to be an outstanding game. Apparently, the weather’s going to be fine, it’ll be quite warm so it will encourage open play.

“Obviously, Castleford are renowned for that. But I’d like to think that Wakefield Trinity can play some good rugby as well.”

Few would argue against that especially when the likes of Sam Williams and Liam Finn get Ben Jones-Bishop, Bill Tupou and Mason Caton-Brown in motion.

Castleford and Wakefield are showing the potential to form part of the new guard in Super League. Picture: Allan McKenzie

The Mullumbimby boys, meanwhile, will have to wait a little longer for their match-up.

Both clubs have Australians – Jy Hitchcox and Jacob Miller – who hail from the little New South Wales town.

Castleford winger Hitchcox hopes to retain his place tonight having come in against Leeds and Hull but old pal Miller is still recovering from a broken leg.

“I went to school with Milky (Miller) and a couple of others,” he explained.

“He was always pretty good as a young kid. We all played at the same junior club, too, in a little town called Mullumbimby.

“There’s a few of us floating about from Mullumbimby Giants. Bradford’s Dane Chisholm is also over here and then there’s Cody Nelson at Parramatta Eels.

“It’s pretty crazy for a town of only about 3,000 people – the Biggest Little Town in Australia as we’re known! It’ll be good to play against Milky eventually but I might to have to wait until the Super 8s now.”

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe