Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors: Mind over matter vital for teams – Kyle Wood

AS Jaded players prepare for their second installment of the hectic Easter period, Wakefield Trinity hooker Kyle Wood conceded mental strength is as key as anything else.

He was part of the side that lost 42-24 at leaders Castleford Tigers on Good Friday and today, just 72 hours later, will line up again versus champions Wigan Warriors.

You’re not fully recovered, but it’s probably what’s in your head – it is quite mentally challenging to back up – but hopefully we can do it Wakefield Trinity’s Kyle Wood

Asked what the regime is for players over the weekend, Wood said: “We’ll be doing a bit of recovery in the pool, icing and trying to get rid of the bumps and bruises.

“We’ll do a bit of video on Wigan and still have the captain’s run (final field training session) on Sunday. You have to eat as best you can and then do your best on Monday, really.

“You’re not fully recovered, but it’s probably what’s in your head – it is quite mentally challenging to back up – but hopefully we can do it and get the win against Wigan.”

Trinity had won five of their six matches before falling at Castleford and the former Huddersfield Giants player feels they can quickly return to form if they correct certain issues.

Wigan’s 29-18 Good Friday win over St Helens was their first victory in five matches and Wood admitted: “I think it is going to be another tough game that we’ve got to grind out.

“We’ve got to learn from Friday what we need to do, which is complete sets and get to our kick.

“If we do that we are a team who can compete.”

Trinity were 36-12 down at the interval at Castleford after a series of errors and some woeful defence close to their own line.

Wood, 27, said: “We competed in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to win because the first half was so poor.

“With the errors we made, we need to be able to defend our line. But Castleford are a good attacking team and they exposed us. We must learn pretty quickly, in time for Wigan.”

Wakefield centres Bill Tupou and Joe Arundel are left out after head knocks, so Max Jowitt and Ashley Gibson come in to the 19-man squad. Wigan rest England players Michael McIllorum and Joe Burgess after they returned from injury against Saints.