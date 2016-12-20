Wakefield Trinity: Williams is gearing up for success at Trinity

AUSSIE HALF-BACK Sam Williams has high hopes for what Wakefield Trinity can achieve next season.

The 25-year-old has joined Trinity on a one-year contract from Canberra Raiders and is preparing for his second stint in Super League following a spell with Catalans Dragons in 2014.

After they finished eighth in the top flight last term, Trinity’s management identified Williams as a player who could help them push on to the next level and he believes they have the squad in place to build on their 2016 improvement.

“We have our own internal expectations we want to achieve,” said Williams, who could make his first appearance in the Boxing Day clash with Leeds Rhinos.

“There’s no doubt there were a lot of good moments for the side last season and they will take a lot of positives, as well as a few areas they can learn from. I want to come in and try and add to the squad. We have got a really good squad with a lot of depth and that’s important through the season.”

Williams could link up with Jacob Miller in the halves, with Liam Finn possibly playing more at hooker next year. He said: “I get along really well with the halves here, Jacob Miller and Liam Finn and a couple of others.

“We are going out and training hard and I think whatever happens, the club is in a really positive position. There’s a lot of youth coming through and hopefully we can do justice to the club with the season we have.”

Williams was a Canberra team-mate of England half-back Josh Hodgson, who played under current Trinity coach Chris Chester at Hull KR, and said the Wakefield boss was highly recommended. Williams, who turned down a contract offer from Canberra to join Trinity, insisted: “Coming over and living in England is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I heard a lot of good things about Chris Chester from Josh Hodgson and after I spoke to him on the phone I felt comfortable about making the decision. It is an opportunity to come over and try and do something special with the Wakefield team.”

Of his previous spell in Super League, he added: “I came in midway through the season and played most of the season once I’d arrived.

“I really enjoyed it, playing in Super League and being involved in some important games towards the back end of the season. When I went back to Australia there were some really cherished memories. I have got a fair understanding of the way Super League is played, but it is completely different playing and living here to the south of France.

“Down there, playing in the middle of summer, it is fairly warm. The conditions are different and I have got to get used to a few things like that, but I am excited to be playing for Wakefield.

“The club has been really helpful with me settling in and the boys have been really helpful. They have made it an easy transition and made living in Wakefield comfortable so far.”