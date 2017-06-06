Wakefield Trinity winger Mason Caton-Brown insists he doesn’t have a point to prove

PROLIFIC Wakefield Trinity star Mason Caton-Brown maintains he does not have to prove a point this season.

The in-form winger is set to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night having scored 14 tries in his last eight games.

Mason Caton-Brown.

He has grasped his chance following a season-ending injury to Tom Johnstone and highlighted his prowess yet again with another hat-trick in Sunday’s 34-24 win at former club Salford Red Devils.

That was his third of the year since arriving from Salford – he also scored a hat-trick against Catalans Dragons and four tries in the Challenge Cup win at Dewsbury Rams.

Such form makes it all the more surprising that the Red Devils allowed him to leave at the end of last season.

However, the Londoner told The Yorkshire Post he did not feel he had to impress on his first return to the club who are up to second in the table.

“It was not really about having a point to prove,” he said, having spent three years at AJ Bell Stadium.

“I just wanted to go there, play decent rugby and put on a show.

“It was a really, really tough game. We knew Salford had been going well and their attack had been on point so we knew we’d have to defend for long periods but we did that.

“It was good to go back to one of my favourite grounds and get some tries, too.”

Caton-Brown had to bide his time before making his mark with Wakefield but has played the last nine games for Chris Chester’s side.

They are seeking an eighth success victory when they host Leeds Rhinos knowing they will replace their derby rivals in third place if they do succeed again.

“I feel like I’m settled in now,” said the 24-year-old.

“I struggled to find my feet a bit at the start with an injury and being a new club.

“But I just want to keep playing and playing my best rugby and see how far we can go in the competition.

“It’s a big game for us against Leeds on Saturday.

“We’re in good form at the moment and want to continue that in a game where there’ll be a big crowd and a great atmosphere.”

Fellow Trinity winger Ben Jones-Bishop is set to sign new three-year deal at Belle Vue despite interest from Catalans Dragons.