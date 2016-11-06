Wakefield Trinity: Wood rejoins Trinity from neighbours Huddersfield

Super League side Wakefield Trinity have completed the re-signing of hooker Kyle Wood from neighbours Huddersfield.

Wood, 27, has signed a two-year deal at Belle Vue, keeping him at the club until the end of 2018.

The Castleford-born player, who can also play at scrum-half, came through the Trinity Academy before moving on to Doncaster at the age of 18. He has a lot of top flight experience after playing for Huddersfield, Castleford and also in another stint with Wakefield back in 2011.

Wood said: “I am happy to have signed a deal at Wakefield, it is a club that is moving forward both on and off the field after creating a strong squad. Chris Chester and John Kear are both good coaches that will bring different things that I can learn from.

“A few things have changed since I was last at the club, but there are still quite a few of the boys here, I cannot wait to be back playing at Belle Vue and be part of the fantastic atmosphere the fans create.”

John Kear, who has also recently returned to Belle Vue, said he was delighted with the news: “It is another great signing for us adding to the positive recruitment over the past couple of months.

“I worked with Kyle (Wood) when I was last at Wakefield and he is a great guy who has matured into a really good Super League player and I look forward to working with him again.”