Wakefield urged to be patient as they look to end run

CONFIDENCE is low but Wakefield Trinity Wildcats head coach Chris Chester argues his troubled side are actually doing the basics right to give them a chance of ending their losing run.

They have now gone seven games without victory, their last win coming at Catalans Dragons on July 16.

Their last home fixture of the campaign is against treble-chasing Hull FC this evening so matters do not get any easier.

But, having lost 14-10 against Catalans Dragons last Friday, Chester insisted: “Looking at all the stats, we should have beaten them by 20 points.

“Possession was 75-25 in our favour in the second half and the majority of that was in their 10.

“Credit to Catalans’ defence – I am not taking anything away from their defensive effort – but we weren’t very good in what we did with the ball.

“We dropped it over the line three or four times, we had a try disallowed and we threw the ball into touch twice with a two- or three-on-one overlap.

“We didn’t get beaten on effort, but we have got to be a bit smarter. We created nine or 10 opportunities, but only scored from two of them.

“We’ve also got to have more patience. This game is all about building pressure and trying to get repeat sets.”

Hull are one of only three top-flight teams – along with Castleford Tigers and next week’s opponents St Helens – Wakefield have not beaten this year.

Chester added: “They have got everything to play for. They want to try and win the League Leaders’ Shield.

“I think last week (a defeat to Wigan) will have had a big effect on that, but they will want to finish as high as possible and I am sure they will bring a few thousand fans with them.”

Wakefield are without former Hull half-back Jacob Miller, who loses his ever-present record having finally undergone surgery on a persistent shoulder issue.

Craig Hall fills in for his final home game before joining Toronto Wolfpack.

Hull KR’s home game with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday September 25 has been moved to Saturday September 24 (kick-off 12.30) for Sky.