Wakefield v Catalans: Scott Anderson bidding to bow out with a bang

WAKEFIELD TRINITY Wildcats’ coach Chris Chester will hope tonight’s visit of Catalans Dragons – the last team they defeated two months ago – can bring a much-needed change in direction.

Since a hard-earned 30-28 win in Perpignan on July 16, the West Yorkshire club have suffered six successive defeats and, therefore, are still yet to earn a Super 8s win.

They demonstrated in glimpses during last week’s loss at Castleford that they still have the desire and ability to challenge, but there is a real concern their season could peter out dramatically.

“This one is important to us,” insisted Chester. “We’ve been talking for five or six weeks about trying to build momentum.

“We showed in patches against Cas, albeit too late, that we can compete if we look after the ball and defend with an aggressive attitude. We want the same, but for 80 minutes against Catalans.”

One player who will be looking to make the most of three final games of the year is Scott Anderson, Wakefield’s Australian prop who has announced he will retire once the campaign is over.

Although only 30, the player has often struggled with injuries, making his first appearance in two months against Castleford following a back injury.

Anderson, who won the 2009 NRL Grand Final with Melbourne Storm, is in his third season at Belle Vue after joining from Brisbane Broncos.

After months of uncertainty, Wakefield have agreed, in principle, a deal with the new owners 88m Group to stay at Belle Vue next season.

A scheme currently being finalised will include a new Community Stadium, and Retail Park on the existing land at Belle Vue and the Superbowl adjacent to it.