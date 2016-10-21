Wales 16 Jamaica 16: Jones-Bishop’s treble earns Jamaica a draw

MILFORD MARLINS product Aaron Jones-Bishop scored a hat-trick of tries for Jamaica in a 16-16 draw with Wales at Belle Vue, Wakefield, tonight.

The Doncaster winger twice gave Jamaica the lead and crossed for the equalising try in the final moments, from a pass by Batley Bulldogs’ Wayne Reittie. Jy-mel Coleman improved Jones-Bishop’s first-half tries, but was off target with a late penalty goal and the final conversion.

Aaron Jones-Bishop celebrates with team-mates.

Courtney Davies scored a try and two goals for Wales and Lloyd White and Rhodri Lloyd also touched down.

The Jamaica team also included Batley’s Alex Brown, Danny Bravo and new signing from Dewsbury Rams Joel Farrell, plus Richie Barnett and Danny Thomas of Hunslet Hawks.

Wakefield’s Anthony Walker was in Wales’ front-row.

Meanwhile, Liam Finn and Scott Grix are in the Ireland squad for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Spain in Valencia.