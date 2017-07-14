Widnes Vikings v Wakefield Trinity: Road trip offers further chance to prosper

WAKEFIELD TRINITY hooker Kyle Wood hopes the same determined attitude tonight will bring a different result.

Trinity will travel to Widnes Vikings eight days after an agonising 25-24 loss to Betfred Super League leaders Castleford Tigers when they were pipped by a last-gasp drop goal after leading 16-0 at the break.

That left them fifth in the table, but a win this evening could see them overtake Hull and Salford Red Devils, who face tough away games tonight at Leeds Rhinos and Castleford respectively.

“It’s a winnable game for us,” Wood said of the trip to Halton Stadium.

“We have got to turn up with the same attitude we had last week.

“We have still got a chance of finishing in the top four and we want to do that to get an extra home game in the Super-8s.”

Trinity kept Tigers – Super League’s leading scorers – to zero in the first half and Wood reckons that proved they are heading in the right direction.

“We have been building for the last few weeks,” he said.

“We seem to be getting better and that’s good because we want to be improving towards the back end of the season, when it matters.

“We have just got to keep improving so when it comes to the back end of the Super-8s we can hopefully play in the finals.

“We are playing quite consistent rugby at the moment and we’re not relying on superstar players to win games for us; we are all playing well and that’s good – we are playing as a team.”

Captain Danny Kirmond – who has missed the last six games due to a knee injury – has been named in Trinity’s initial 19-man squad.

Full-back Max Jowitt is also added to the 17 who were on duty last week.

Rangi Chase is set to return for Widnes after missing last week’s 40-0 drubbing at Huddersfield Giants.

Keanan Brand, Eamon O’Carroll and Tom Olbison could also be called up, with Lloyd White and Brad Walker dropping out.