Whitehaven 12 Halifax 36: Six-try Halifax canter past hosts Whitehaven

Halifax eased into the sixth round of the Challenge Cup with a comprehensive 36-12 win over Whitehaven at a sun-soaked Recreation Ground.

Richard Marshall’s side, showing some significant changes due to injuries, were never in danger against the Cumbrians and will join the Super League clubs in Tuesday night’s draw.

The visitors, who gave a debut to young back rower Martin Reilly, led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter and 24-6 at the break.

Haven defended stubbornly during the second half, but Fax were sure of their progress from the moment hooker Ben Kaye twisted over the line with 11 minutes remaining.

Fax took the lead when Scott Murrell and Mitch Cahalane combed well and the impressive Adam Tangata, deputising for the injured Simon Grix, powering over on the right for Steve Tyrer to convert.

They stretched their lead on 22 minutes, James Saltonstall continuing his prolific recent form after James Woodburn-Hall and Tangata had ripped Haven’s defence to shreds, Tyrer again on target for a 12-0 scoreline.

Elliott Miller pulled a try back for the hosts, but a quickfire double from Woodburn-Hall and Shane Grady, both converted by Tyrer, put Fax back in the driving seat at 24-6 at the break with Ben Kaye’s short-range touchdown extending the lead. Veteran centre Jesse Joe Parker scored for the home side in the closing minutes, but Kaye’s second score wrapped up win.

Whitehaven: Miller; Burns, Taylor, Parker, Calvert; Roper, Crook; Shackley, Newton, Forster, Holliday, McAvoy, Tilley. Subs: Holland, Dalton, Riley, Worthington

Halifax: Robinson; Saltonstall, Woodburn-Hall, Tyrer, Worrincy; Johnston, Murrell; Boyle, Kaye, Cahalane, Tangata, Grady, Morris. Subs: Moore, Nelmes, Reilly, Barber

Referee: L. Moore