Arrival of experienced duo boosts Yorkshire Carnegie’s options

HEAD COACH Bryan Redpath believes he has added “quality and experience” to boost Yorkshire Carnegie’s options ahead of their Boxing Day clash at Championship rivals Nottingham.

The Leeds-based club have brought in second row Ben West and 24-year-old full-back/winger Chris Elder from another of their second-tier rivals, London Welsh.

The pair have been at the club’s Kirkstall training facility over the past few days, working alongside their new team-mates, and have clearly done enough to impress their new boss.

“We are delighted to have secured two players who have a great deal of experience in the Championship,” said Redpath.

“Chris was a thorn in our side last year so we know exactly what he can do while Ben is well known to a number of our players who have spoken highly of him.

“Both will feature on Boxing Day at Nottingham and they have fitted in really well this week in training.”

Elder, who last season crossed five times in 20 Championship appearances, has previously played at Plymouth Albion, Esher and Wasps and has signed for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

West, also 24, has joined on an 18-month contract taking him up until the end of the the 2017-18 campaign.

He has made over 50 league appearances for Welsh and also played in the Premiership with them alongside Yorkshire Carnegie second rower Dean Schofield.