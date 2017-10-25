Banned Marler missing for England, but Hartley is cleared of ‘unjustified’ charge

Rugby’s judiciary has been accused of victimising Dylan Hartley after the England captain was cleared to play in next month’s autumn series at Twickenham.

Hartley’s citing for striking Clermont prop Rabah Slimani during Northampton’s 24-7 Champions Cup defeat on Saturday was dismissed after an independent disciplinary hearing decided the offence was unworthy of a red card.

England received worse news concerning Joe Marler, who is to miss the Tests against Argentina and Australia after receiving a three-week suspension for striking with the arm – but can at least prepare for the series that begins on November 11 knowing Hartley and Nathan Hughes are available.

Hughes was given a two-week ban for striking Marcus Smith on the neck. However, the Wasps No 8’s return date was set five days before the Pumas clash.

Although his offence was deemed minor, Hartley’s dismal record that has robbed him of 60 weeks of his career threatened to increase any sanction given and placed his involvement next month in doubt.

Jim Mallinder, Northampton’s director of rugby, insists it is the extensive list of misdemeanours that include biting, gouging and butting that meant the 31-year-old was objected to an “unjustified” hearing in London.

“The decision to cite Dylan from Saturday’s game against Clermont was unjustified. This was a run-of-the-mill rugby incident during a high intensity game of European rugby,” Mallinder said. “Anyone who watched the game could see that this was completely accidental – a misjudgement at a clear-out, plain and simple.

“When we should be preparing for a crucial league game against Wasps this Saturday, we have instead been distracted by what we believe was an unwarranted judicial hearing. Citings like this do beg the question of whether Dylan is being singled out for what has happened in the past rather than being judged solely on Saturday’s game.”

Next month, Argentina, Australia and Samoa visit on successive weekends.