Ben Youngs aims to put the pressure on England star Danny Care

FOR the first time in many a year, Ben Youngs approaches an autumn campaign for England not as the holder of England’s No 9 jersey.

Danny Care started both summer victories in Argentina as Youngs – originally selected for the British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand – opted to take the summer off to spend time with his brother Tom and the rest of his family in their time of need.

That means that Youngs has not pulled on the Red Rose shirt since March when Eddie Jones’s side came unstuck in Dublin on the final weekend of the Six Nations.

In Youngs’s absence, Leeds-born Care led by example against the Pumas and has kicked on for Harlequins this season. Youngs knows just how hard he will have to fight to take the starting jersey back off his long-time rival.

“Eddie has not really touched on that yet (who will wear No 9),” said Youngs. “Obviously Danny did it in Argentina but there is strength in depth in every position, and scrum-half is no different.

“You have to make sure you are always putting your hand up.

“Rugby is my passion so I am always watching it if it is on.

“I actually watched that game between Quins and Sale a couple of weeks ago and Danny and Faf (De Klerk) had a great battle and Danny had a fantastic game. But if age and experience has taught me anything, it is that you only need to worry about yourself, to control what you can control.

“When I was a bit younger, you might have asked me that same question and I would have worried about what other people were doing, but now I just focus on what I can do.

“The thing is, Danny and I get on really well. We have both been doing this for seven years or so. There is a massive respect for each other.”

But it is not just at scrum-half where the competition is strong for England this autumn.

Indeed after a summer that saw 15 players tour with the Lions and 11 more make their international debuts in South America – the squad depth is remarkable.

“Have I known an England squad to be this strong? No, I haven’t,” added Youngs, who has 70 caps for England since his debut in 2010.

“This squad has not been together really since Ireland and the last game of the Six Nations, since then we have strengthened throughout every position.”

“The number of guys that went on tours and did so well is great for us. Those young guys went to Argentina, and won 2-0 in that hostile environment which will have been an amazing experience. Youth brings enthusiasm, the average age of the squad is just phenomenal.

“That element of excitement that they bring keeps everyone fresh – and young players know that that if you are good enough then there is no reason why you can’t be in the mix.”

England squad - Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester), Denny Solomona (Sale), Anthony Watson (Bath), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester), Piers Francis (Northampton), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter), Marcus Smith (Harlequins) *, Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Zach Mercer (Bath) *, Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter).

* denotes apprentice players

