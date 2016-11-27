Bonus point offers some consolation for beaten Hull Ionians

Hull Ionians suffered a sixth defeat in a row, with hosts Cambridge running out 57-31 winners in their National One clash.

Ionians had the consolation of a four-try bonus point, with their scores coming from a hat-trick by hooker Ali Thomson, while fly-half Lee Millar also touched down and kicked a penalty and all four conversions.

A try on the full time whistle earned Sheffield Tigers a bonus point in 47-24 defeat at Hinckley.

Two Henri Packard tries put the Tigers ahead in the first half, but they were 33-12 behind at the break.

Flanker Frank Smith did add a try in the second half, but Hinckley racked up seven tries in total to record an impressive win.

A late try from full-back Josh Prell was just a consolation for Wharfedale, who lost out 39-8 at Sedgley Park.

Tom Barrett kicked a first-half penalty for the visitors, which gave them an early lead, but it proved a false dawn.

Otley secured a 14-7 home win over higher-placed Stourbridge in National Two North, while Harrogate lost 48-13 at Caldy.

National Three North leaders Huddersfield marched on with an eight-try, 62-13 win at Cleckheaton – their 12th league win in as many matches.

Winger Brandon Conway raced in for two tries for Huddersfield, while others came from centre Tom Owen, scrum-half Joel Hinchcliffe, No 8 Nick Sharpe, full-back Lewis Workman, second row Nick Rhodes and flanker Ben Hoyle.

Fly-half Chris Bell kicked all eight conversions, and two penalties.

Sandal slipped when they were beaten 35-27 at home to Hull, whose six tries put them level with Sandal on league points and ahead on wins.

Huddersfield’s eight tries were matched by Billingham, now ahead of both Hull and Sandal, who ran away with the game in the last quarter to win 53-17 at Doncaster Phoenix.

Phoenix, suffering their fifth consecutive defeat, still had a losing bonus in their grasp when prop Tom Bagnall crashed over for their second try on 54 minutes.

Morley went down 29-3 at home against high-flying Wirral.

Sheffield maintained their lead in National Three Midlands with a 29-0 win at Syston.

After the scoring was opened with a penalty try, the half -back scored one try and kicked nine points, with flanker Matthew Adcock and full-back Fergus Wood also on the score sheet.

Pocklington pulled off the shock win of North One East when they beat leaders West Hartlepool 52-5 at Percy Road.

The visitors opened inside the first five minutes with a try by full-back Luke Mallinson, but Pocklington centre Jonty Peters put his team 10-5 ahead with a penalty and a converted try, their other centre Joe Holbrough also touching down before half time.

Back row replacement Owen Jackson scored the seventh home try with the last play of the match.

It maintains Pocklington’s place as the leading Yorkshire team in North One East, but Bradford and Bingley kept to within a point with a 54-19 victory at Wheatley Hills.

Stand-off Gerhard Nortier scored one of the Bees’ seven tries and also took over the kicking in the second half after Schalk Oosthuizen had gone off.

Ten tries to two saw unbeaten Yorkshire One leaders Bridlington score a 66-17 home win over previous second placed side Keighley.

West Leeds moved ahead of Keighley with a 26-20 home win over Beverley while Old Brodleians, with a game in hand, kept on the pace with a 22-18 win at Selby.

Yarnbury, who could not match the visitors’ more clinical play, were beaten 32-10 at home to Bradford Salem and are now last as Acklam moved off the bottom with a 52-19 home win over Hullensians.

Moortown maintained their unbeaten record in Yorkshire Two when they won 23-13 at neighbours Roundhegians.