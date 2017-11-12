Bristol 55 Rotherham Titans 10: Key’s men overpowered by hosts

PREDICTABLY, Rotherham Titans became the latest side to be swept aside by Championship leaders Bristol.

Andy Key’s squad had no answer to the power and pace of the relegated Premiership side who comfortably made it eight wins from as many league games so far.

Rotherham, then, still await their first Championship victory of the season, their only consolation being a late try from replacement scrum-half Rhodri Davies after his quickly-taken penalty caught out Bristol.

Lee Millar converted and they had actually taken the lead, too, via Caolan Ryan’s third-minute penalty in front of more than 8,000 fans at Ashton Gate.

But Pat Lam’s prolific side soon found their rhythm to cross for eight tries and pass the 50 points-mark for the second time this season.

In fact, they wrapped up the try-scoring bonus point within just 29 minutes as scores from Ross McMillan, Tusi Pisi and Joe Joyce followed a 14th-minute penalty try.

Things got even tougher for Rotherham when replacement prop Tom Williams was sent to the sin-bin early in the second period, Luke Morahan scoring against the 14 men as big-spending Bristol’s class proved too much.

Jason Harris-Wright was over next before ex-England winger Tom Varndell rounded off things in a rampant display from the West Country side.

Titans remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just two bonus points to their name and, even so early into the season, the threat of relegation is all too real.

However, the visit of Jersey Reds, just two places but 12 points ahead of them, on Saturday offers a far more realistic chance of breaking that winless duck than Bristol away.