Broadley treble sees Tigers home but county clubs struggle

A Jamie Broadley hat-trick saw Sheffield Tigers beat Macclesfield 55-45 in a closely-contested National Two clash, while Mark Ireland also had a good game for Tigers, kicking six conversions and a penalty.

Tigers were 42-14 up at the break with tries from Chris Pond, Henri Packard, Greg Mellor (2) and Broadley (2) and looking comfortable but Macclesfield came out all guns blazing in the second half.

The home side’s hopes of a comeback hit a stumbling block when captain Max Smith suffered a broken leg, and although they tried to pick up where they left off it was Tigers who battled to victory.

Substitute Peter Swatkins got his name on the scoresheet and with seven minutes to go, there was only one try in it. and a narrow lead for Tigers.

Broadley stepped up to secure the win, completing his hat-trick, although there was just time for Macclesfield to score a penalty with the last kick of the game.

Wharfedale battled back from 24-0 down at half time, but were still beaten 27-19 by visitors Blaydon.

The North East side controlled the ball well in the first half, and it took the Greens until the 45th minute to score, Tom Barrett touching down after 20 phases of play and converting his own score.

George Hedgley narrowed the gap further with a pushover try which Barrett again converted, and Oliver Cicognini bagged a third try in the final minute – but it wasn’t quite enough as Barrett’s missed conversion left them short of even a losing bonus point.

The defeat could prove a costly one for the Greens, coming as it did against a side who were in the bottom three with them at the start of play.

Elsewhere, Otley had to settle for a four-try bonus point from their high-scoring home match against Sedgley Park, with the Manchester side running out 57-46 winners.

Sheffield lost out 24-14 to visitors Chester at Abbeydale Park and remain rooted to the foot of the National Two North table without a victory to their name.

Huddersfield were also beaten, 32-17 at Stourbridge, meaning of the five Yorkshire teams in the fourth tier, all are in the bottom half of the division with Sheffield Tigers the highest placed in 10th.

Hull Ionians slumped to their sixth defeat of the season in National League Division One and remain in the bottom three, after a narrow 35-31 loss at Bishop’s Stortford.

Ionians were slow to get going and found themselves 17-0 down. They got their first points on the board through an Isaac Green penalty.

But they gave themselves a cause to chase in the second half with an Edward Falkingham try being converted by Green before the break, which left them trailing 20-10.

A James Sanderson try with extras added from Green made it 20-17 but the home side further stretched their lead to 32-17.

But Sam Wilson’s try, along with a Chris Bell conversion kept Ionians in touch at 32-24.

Tom O’Donnell did score a fourth try for the visitors but it was too little too late, although they do come away with two bonus points which will help their fight against relegation greatly.

Hull eased into the second round of the Yorkshire Cup with a 78-5 win over hosts Huddersfield YMCA.

Winger Steve Hiheta scored a hat-trick for the second successive match, while off-half Reece Dean scored two and kicked nine conversions.

Their other winger Mike Adlard also scored two tries, as they booked a home game against Bridlington in the second round of the county competition.

Malton and Norton were 52-19 winners over Hull Ionians in their Yorkshire Cup match, with the East Yorkshire side fielding largely a second XV due to the senior team’s league involvement.

They will play Driffield in the second round, after the East Yorkshire side were handed a walkover by Huddersfield.

And Ilkley reached the second round after beating hosts Cleckheaton 51-19 – they will face Doncaster Phoenix at home on November 18 in the next stage.