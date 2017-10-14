Captain Hills reaches century with Knights

Have your say

The british and Irish Cup may not feature too highly on many players’ list of priorities once the fixtures are revealed at the start of the season, but for Michael Hills, Doncaster’s opening game with Leinster A today holds particular resonance.

That is because the fixture marks captain Hills’s 100th appearance as a Doncaster Knight.

And the openside flanker is one man who keeps his place in an adjusted side following the surprise Championship defeat to Hartpury College last week.

As one back-row forward makes his 100th appearance, another makes his first start for the Knights with Sam Jones hoping to build on his debut versus London Scottish a fortnight ago.

Aaron Carpenter has completed the return-to-play, head injury, protocol following an injury suffered against Nottingham.

Jack Bergmanas and Joe Sproston are awarded starts having featured heavily from the bench.

Andy Key has made nine changes to the Rotherham Titans side as they seek a first win of the campaign at home to Connacht A.

Six of those changes come in the pack with a new front consisting of Tom Williams, Andrew Foster and hooker Charlie Maddison.

Making his club debut in the second row is Guy Borrowdale. Tom Burns makes a full debut at No 8.

A youthful Yorkshire Carnegie side went down to a 32-3 defeat to Jersey in the British and Irish Cup last night.

Head coach Jimmy Lowes brought in a raft of youngsters for the trip to the Channel Islands including teenage fly-half Harry Davey plus young wingers Tom Bullough and Rian Hamilton.

It was Davey who got the visitors’ only points, as he kicked a penalty with his side trailing 10-0 in the first half.

But last season’s runners-up, who made six changes, eased to a comfortable win.