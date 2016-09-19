Carnegie gain Cup revenge as Welsh are edged out

Yorkshire Carnegie showed tremendous resilience, especially given they were down to 13 men at one point, to hold on for a 23-22 win at London Welsh.

They are in second place in the Championship having won all three games so far and trail only relegated Premiership side London Irish.

Bryan Redpath’s side had to show tremendous spirit following a late barrage of pressure from their hosts with flankers Richard Beck and Richard Mayhew both yellow-carded during the on-going scrap.

Having battled so hard, they were also thankful that Joe Carlisle, the Welsh fly-half, was off-target with a last-minute conversion attempt.

Carnegie scored three tries themselves through prop Rob O’Donnell, Seb Stegmann – the former London Welsh winger – and full-back Jonah Holmes with Joe Ford slotting two penalties and a conversion as the Headingley outfit avenged April’s British & Irish Cup final defeat against the same opponents.

Welsh also saw two players sin-binned – full-back Chris Elder early in the second period for obstruction when Carnegie seemed certain to score and, soon after, wing Kristian Phillips for a high tackle.

Doncaster Knights also enjoyed success in the capital with an emphatic 57-16 win at newly-promoted Richmond.

Clive Griffiths’s side backed up their win over Rotherham with an eventually one-sided display, winger Tyson Lewis leading the way with a hat-trick of tries.

Paul Jarvis, switched from full-back to wing, scored two tries as did Lloyd Hayes, who scored his third try in as many games since switching from Rotherham this summer.

There was also a debut score for another ex-Titan, full-back Sean Scanlon,

Part-timers Richmond actually led 11-7 after the opening quarter but could not last the pace especially when Will Browne was yellow-carded for a mid-air tackle on Alex Shaw in the 41st minute.

No 8 Shaw scored himself later in the half, Declan Cusack finishing with five conversions and Simon Humberstone also adding a goal, as Doncaster stepped up nicely ahead of Saturday’s visit from Bedford Blues.