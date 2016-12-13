Doncaster Knights recruit Tonga international Jack Ram

DONCASTER Knights have eased their back-row injury problems by signing Tonga international Jack Ram from New Zealand provincial outfit Northlands.

The 29-year old joins following a successful autumn tour for his country where he helped secure victories over Italy, USA and Spain.

Doncaster openside Michael Hills has missed the entire season so far due to hamstring and pectoral issues and, though the captain is set to return in the Boxing Day derby at Rotherham, they have now lost ex-Australia flanker Beau Robinson for the rest of the campaign to injury.

Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths, whose frustrated side are in a second week of no action after British & Irish Cup opponents London Welsh went into liquidation, said: “We are delighted to have secured Jack’s services especially following the body blow that we will be without Beau Robinson for the rest of the season.

“The return of our dual-registered players to their parent clubs highlighted the need to strengthen the squad and we’re delighted to bring Jack in.

“He is a highly-rated player who featured prominently in the Tongan win over Italy in Padova and he provides another powerful option who will add to our overall game play but particularly the breakdown.”

Ram, who made his Test debut last year, has been an integral part of Northlands Mitre 10 Cup squad, having been involved with the province since 2012 making 28 appearances.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it here.

“I’ve never played rugby in England before so I’m excited to get started in the Championship.

“I played a season with (Doncaster prop) WillGriff John in Northlands and knew he’d come here and was enjoying it.

“I had seen how Doncaster went last year and how well they had done and I’m glad to be here and try help the team do well again this season.

“I want to learn as much as I can about the game here in England and hopefully use some of my experiences from playing in New Zealand here at the Knights.”