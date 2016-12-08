Doncaster Knights: Welsh crash demands funding review insists Knights captain Hill

DONCASTER KNIGHTS captain Michael Hills says it is imperative that the RFU review their funding to Championship clubs after his former side London Welsh went into liquidation.

The South Yorkshire side were due to visit Welsh in the British & Irish Cup tomorrow but that has now been postponed while their home fixture against the same opponents the following week is also in huge doubt.

Flanker Hills helped Welsh earn promotion to the Premiership in 2012 and played 91 games for them in total before returning to hometown Doncaster three years ago.

The financially-stricken club can continue to play during the liquidation process – they hope to reform as a part-time team in 2017 – but they will be deducted 20 points.

Welsh sit fourth in the Championship, level on points with fifth-placed Knights.

Hills, 31, told The Yorkshire Post: “It is so sad to see. I spent some great years there and it’s such a traditional, old club. I’ve still got some friends at Welsh and this is not what you want to see, not just for them but all the backroom staff and history there.

“It’s such a shame and unfortunately the Championship seems to be getting a bad press at the moment with the financial situations around some clubs.

“It’s something the RFU must review now and I think, when they do, it’ll be a real eye-opener for them.”

Knights benefactor Steve Lloyd expressed his concerns about a funding gap to The Yorkshire Post in August arguing Championship clubs receive just £530,000 from the RFU when it costs at least £1m per year to run a full-time professional side.

Hills, who helped Doncaster reach the Championship final last season, added: “Welsh have been around for years and been a strong side in the Championship for a long time so for this to happen to them must alert them.

“Personally, I believe it’s a great league; so many players are developed here, there’s a great brand of rugby played and it’s important it stays as a second tier for English rugby. But it needs funding.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s postponement is especially cutting for Hillls.

“This would have been my first game back from injury,” he said, the influential forward yet to play this term having suffered a hamstring problem in pre-season and then tearing a pectoral in a freak gym accident.

“I’ll have to delay that now but that might not be a bad thing. It gives me another week of training but I’m raring to get back out there.”

It is hoped Welsh will be able to field some sort of side at Castle Park a week on Saturday and, for the Knights, it is crucial they do. Hills explained: “It’s really important we get a game in the bag before what is a really big fixture for us in the league at Rotherham on Boxing Day.

“Whether that’s Welsh or we find a friendly, we need to get a match before that derby, especially on the back of three defeats. It’s unfortunate we’re not playing this week as we’ve trained really well but that’s just how it’s happened.”

The Exiles were in the Premiership as recently as the 2014-15 season but were relegated after losing all 22 matches. Welsh chairman Gareth Hawkins said: “Due to a playing budget of £1.7m and gates at games numbering as low 400, the club’s current business model is totally unsustainable.

“In the new year, it is the hope and intention of the board that Welsh will be able to return to playing at Old Deer Park.

“However, it will first be necessary to change the club’s business model to a semi-professional set-up, form a new company and raise £300,000 so the club can regain a position within the Championship.”