Door is never shut on Haskell, insists Jones after elevating Simmonds in England’s pecking order

HEAD COACH Eddie Jones insists James Haskell still has an England future despite omitting the veteran Wasps flanker from his training squad for the autumn opener against Argentina.

When fit, Haskell has been an ever-present under Jones since the Australian took over in 2015, but the 75-cap back row, who toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions during the summer, has paid the price for a sluggish start to the season.

A thumb injury has proved troublesome and now he has seen Exeter’s Sam Simmonds elevated above him in the pecking order.

Simmonds makes his first appearance in a senior England squad alongside more established prospects Sam Underhill and Tom Curry – but Jones insists it is not the end for a 32-year-old whose international career spans a decade.

“I went up and had a chat to James on Saturday. He’s just not playing well enough at the moment, but the door is never shut on him,” Jones said.

“We know he’s a great player and has been a great servant to English rugby for several years and for close to 80 caps. I am sure he can regain his form.”

Simmonds was heavily involved in Exeter’s Aviva Premiership title success last season and the 22-year-old has carried that form into the new campaign.

“Sam has done really well for Exeter. He’s a good young player. What I like about him is his work off the ball, his support lines, and he is very good defensively,” Jones said.

“I see him as a utility back-row. He’s probably going to struggle at No 8 at international level because of his size, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do it.”

There were few surprises among the 34-man squad that will train in Portugal next week ahead of Argentina’s visit to Twickenham on November 11.

Marland Yarde has lost out to Denny Solomona even though the rugby league convert was sent home in disgrace from England’s training camp in August for engaging in a late night drinking session with the now-injured Manu Tuilagi.

“Denny is a human being. Everyone makes mistakes. He has made a mistake and has atoned for it and we are expecting him to follow the team’s culture, which he will,” Jones said.

“We looked at Marland and Denny together in terms of tries scored this season. The number of tries Denny has scored (seven) is far superior to the amount Marland Yarde has scored (four). We want a try-scorer on that wing, so Denny gets the nod.”

Jones has picked two names described as ‘apprentice players’ in Bath back row Zach Mercer and Quins fly-half Marcus Smith, although he insists their roles will be peripheral.

Jones had stated he might rest those involved in the Lions tour during the summer, but if available and deemed worthy of selection, all are present among the 34 including Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly.

Joe Marler is left out after receiving a three-week ban for striking, but Nathan Hughes is included after receiving two weeks for the same offence.

