Ealing Trailfinders 13 Yorkshire Carnegie 30 – Solid Carnegie get on the early bonus point trail

YORKSHIRE CARNEGIE got their Championship campaign off to an ideal start with a bonus point win at Ealing Trailfinders.

Bryan Redpath was keen for his side to immediately make their mark in the competition and they did just that with a solid performance.

Yorkshire Carnegie head coach Bryan Redpath.

Full-back Stevie McColl scored a try on his second ‘debut’ for the club after he re-joined from Gloucester and there were also efforts from Dean Schofield and Pete Lucock.

McColl crossed early on in response to Luke Daniels’ first penalty on three minutes.

Carnegie were reduced to 14 men after 20 minutes when Joe Munroe broke and rounded McColl.

Jonah Holmes got back to drag him down but referee Darren Gamage ruled he then made a professional foul.

Daniels slotted the three points but Carnegie dealt with the disadvantage well.

Alex Davies responded with a penalty and, when Holmes returned, soon after veteran lock Schofield dived over for their second try.

Davies converted before Ealing scored with a try from Harris Davies in the 39th minute, Daniels converting.

Lucock immediately got his effort but Davies was unable to convert so they led 20-13 at the break.

As rainy conditions got worse in the second period, McColl saw a drop goal effort fall short.

Indeed, there was no further scoring until Joe Ford, having signed for the club a third time, slotted a 70th minute penalty.

After sustained pressure, his side were then awarded a penalty try in the 79th minute when hooker Phil Nilsen was stopped illegally stretching for the line.

Ford improved and Carnegie now move on to Sunday’s home game with Nottingham.

Ealing Trailfinders: Daniels; Crane, Cordy-Redden, Munro, Wilson; Bentley, Walker; Lancuba, Lawrence, Thiede, C Jones, Casson, Ryan, Grieve, Bright. Replacements: Ellis, Davis, Penny, Lleweyn Jones, Lewis Jones, Carter, Ward.

Yorkshire Carnegie: McColl; Stegmann, Forsyth, Lucock, Holmes; Ford, Davies; Beech, Nilsen, Parker, Schofield, Sanderson, Stedman, Mayhew, Burrows. Replacements: Poole, Imiolek, Smith, Beck, Saull, Green, Gray

Referee: Darren Gamage (RFU)