Ealing Trailfinders 44 Yorkshire Carnegie 19: Lowes left disappointed by inconsistencies

TWO late tries from Ealing ended any hopes of a Yorkshire Carnegie fightback after a second half in which the away-side dominated without making it count at a chilly Vallis Way.

Yorkshire Carnegie head coach James Lowes said: “I’m massively disappointed, just too many inconsistencies.

“We got away with it against Bedford, but we get into good field position, but it fails to produce from that.

“Some of the handling errors were poor, especially towards the end where we allowed them decent field position and they are a good attacking side.

“If you put them on our line long enough they are going to score.

Ealing led after full-back Pete Lydon sprinted around opposite number Stephen McColl to slide over in the corner.

Two minutes later winger Will Harries sprinted in. Carnegie lock Jack Whetton went over for a penalty try with Ealing No 4 Harris Casson sin-binned for bringing down the maul.

A quickly taken penalty from an Ealing lineout led to Rayn Smid bulldozing over between the posts, but winger Chris Elder shot through from 40m to score Carnegie’s second try.

Lydon added a penalty for the hosts and although Marc Thomas put Carnegie in good positions they failed to breach Ealing’s defence until a beautiful pass by Will Homer allowed Elder to score a carbon copy of his earlier try.

The scoreline was 27-19 with 15 minutes to go and Grayson Hart freed Smid, who charged 25m to get the bonus-point try.

In the final play, a catch-drive was whipped out by Trailfinders replacement back David Robling-Lewis to Piers O’Conor, who stylishly squeezed through to score.

Lowes added: “The large majority of both halves we spent deep in their area and did some good things, but we came out with poorly executed plays and our discipline let us down towards the end. If we play like that against Bristol, we’ll get the same result.”