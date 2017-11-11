England 21 Argentina 8: We need to work harder, admits captain Hartley

England captain Dylan Hartley admitted there was plenty to work on after Saturday’s scruffy 21-8 triumph over Argentina at Twickenham.

It was among the poorest performances under Eddie Jones as - having established a 14-3 half-time lead in their autumn series opener - they only moved out of sight in the final 15 minutes when Semesa Rokoduguni crossed.

Hartley said the result - which ensured England will enter their group showdown against Argentina at the 2019 Wold Cup with an immaculate record against the Pumas under Jones - was the most important thing, but acknowledged there was work to do ahead of next week’s clash with Australia.

“First and foremost, congratulations to young Sam (Simmonds),” the skipper told Sky Sports Main Event. “I think it’s brilliant for him to get a first cap today and to cap it off with a win. A win’s the main thing today. There’s so much more to get better at.

“Defensively we obviously wanted to keep a clean sheet, so obviously disappointed with conceding at any stage of the game. So there’s obviously stuff to work on.

“Ball in hand I think we just need to get in the right areas of the field and then treasure the ball. Too many times the ball ended up in touch, the ball was a bit greasy, knocked it on. Ball retention is certainly something to focus on going forward.

“We certainly need to go up a level. In terms of the team, it’s the start of our international season. The team coming together, gelling... we were a little bit rusty. We’re going to have to work hard and get better for next week.”