England coach Eddie Jones delighted with RU World Cup draw

Eddie Jones admits England can have no excuses if they fail to mount a meaningful World Cup challenge after being given the perfect draw for Japan 2019.

The schedule that launches their quest for a first global title since 2003 begins with a match against Tonga in Sapporo on September 22. It continues 1,000 miles away and only four days later against the United States in Kobe.

Once that arduous opening has passed, however, England will negotiate a kind itinerary that continues with pivotal games against Argentina in Tokyo on October 5 and France in Yokohama a week later.

Their heavyweight Pool C rivals must face each other on the opening weekend.

“If you were doing the ideal world and wanted to set it up, that’s how you’d want it. So we have no excuses,” said Jones.

“Whatever the draw, you have to win four games and the great thing for us is that we have got really good locations.

“I think we have been blessed with the locations and have the advantage of being a big team so they want us to play in big grounds at the end of the pool.

“So we have Argentina at Tokyo Stadium, which is a great stadium. I used to live two train stations away from it and know it well.

“Then we have the final pool game against France at the Yokohama Stadium which gives us a chance to experience what potentially is a ground we will be playing at later in the tournament.”

All major nations at the World Cup face short turnarounds of some description and Jones has no issue with England’s having experienced a similar scenario when head coach of Japan two years ago.

“It’s brilliant. I love it. I’m a specialist at it and have done it before,” said Jones. “It’s part of the tournament and you have to adjust to it and make sure you have the depth of your squad and that is something we pride ourselves on.

“It’s a great opportunity and great for the support staff as we have to be efficient, spot on in everything – travel, rehydration, nutrition, training loads. I love it.”

Pool A rivals Ireland and Scotland face each other on September 22 in Yokohama, while Pool D challengers Wales tackle Georgia first at the City of Toyota Stadium on September 23.

The opening round of pool fixtures feature a heavyweight tie between world champions New Zealand and their Rugby Championship rivals South Africa.

Wales’ potentially pivotal encounter against Australia is in Tokyo on September 29.

