England’s ‘unbelievable effort’ hailed by coach

England coach Eddie Jones described it as one of the best team efforts with which he has been associated after his side came from 31-23 down in dramatic fashion to snatch a 38-34 win over Argentina.

Replacement fly-half Juan Martin Hernandez thought he had won the first Test in San Juan for the Pumas with his drop goal that broke the deadlock at 31-31, but replacement winger Denny Solomona, one of 10 new caps, went over for the match-winning try in the final minute.

“I thought it was an incredible game of rugby,” Jones said. “I thought for our guys to win that was a tremendous effort.

“In the end I think we had 10 new caps on there and to show poise and stick to what we needed to do in the circumstances was an unbelievable effort from the young guys.

“When you are playing a full-strength Argentina team, I think it is one of the best team efforts I have been associated with.”

Fly-half George Ford contributed 23 points with a try and seven goals from eight attempts while Solomona’s late heroics helped make up for a couple of defensive blunders that played a part in Argentina scoring two tries in three minutes to open up an eight-point lead.

“George Ford was absolutely brilliant,” Jones said. “There were guys who made mistakes, but they didn’t dwell on them.

“Denny made two horrendous errors in defence but got one back. He is going to be doing some defensive work next week. If you see him tackling tackle bags in the streets of Buenos Aires you know why.”

Among the new faces, flankers Tom Curry, at 18 the youngest player to start for England since 1927, and Mark Wilson particularly caught the eye.

Jones added: “I thought young Curry did well. He made some errors, but got on with it.”