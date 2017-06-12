Ex-Carnegie star Alex Lozowski is hoping to beat father and avoid one-cap club with England

Alex Lozowski is hoping to keep his place in the England team for Saturday’s second Test against Argentina – to gain the household bragging rights.

The 23-year-old Saracens centre’s father Rob played 263 games for Wasps but won just one England cap – against Australia in 1984 – and he was in San Juan with his wife Lisa last Saturday to watch their son match his achievement as he helped his team to a 38-34 win over the Pumas.

“They are having a tour of the country and are here to watch me play as well,” said Lozowski jnr. “If I play on the weekend I will double his tally.

“Obviously I am hugely proud of him and would always boast to my mates that he’d played for England, but I used to give him grief, saying, ‘you only got one cap’.

“On Saturday my mum took a photo of us two and said, ‘this is the one-cap club’. I said please don’t jinx me like that. I just want to get more than one. We will see if I am playing on the weekend. I am sure he will be happy.”

Lozowski jnr, who played for Leeds Carnegie and Wasps before moving to Saracens at the start of the 2016-17 season, was one of 10 new caps who all caught the eye last week and is now hoping to get the chance to impress head coach Eddie Jones in Saturday’s second Test in Santa Fe as he targets a trip to Japan and the 2019 World Cup.

“The message from Eddie to us was that building towards the World Cup he is looking at players for the squad in 2019 and because we are here we are at an advantage in terms of putting our hand up,” he said

“He told us to make the most of the weeks we are here.”

Despite his obvious inexperience, Lozowski has been given the role of defensive captain by defence coach Paul Gustard and he knows he could have no better mentor than his Saracens team-mate Owen Farrell, who has been in regular contact from the British and Irish Lions tour in New Zealand.

“He is probably the standard bearer in the world at the moment,” Lozowski said. “He is probably in the top three players in the world at 10 and probably in the top three players at 12 as well. He is world-class in both positions.”