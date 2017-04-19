Gatland will end guessing game over the Lions

IT IS the call all rugby union players from these shores want to receive at some point in their careers – the one detailing that they have been included on a British and Irish Lions touring party.

The 37-man squad to head out to New Zealand will be named at noon today by Lions tour manager John Spencer – the Wharfedale RUFC president – with head coach Warren Gatland alongside him at the Hilton London Syon Park.

Potential names were pored over one last time at a meeting yesterday afternoon as Gatland and his coaching staff debated and confirmed just who they believe have the best credentials to usurp the back-to-back world champions.

In 11 trips, the only Lions team to win in the land of the long white cloud were the famous heroes of 1971 when former Headingley centre Spencer was a tourist.

It is a formidable challenge; the player required, then, does not only have to have the requisite skill set, but be of a certain mindset, too.

Gatland has dedicated the last seven months to watching, studying and analysing the best players from England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland to ascertain who fits that bill as he tries to create some alchemy to repeat his Lions success in Australia four years ago.

Apparently, the only person who has been told at this point of his inclusion is Sam Warburton, who will captain the Lions for a second tour.

The Wales flanker will become only the second player to do that, following on from England’s Martin Johnson, who led them in both 1997 and 2001.

Although Warburton stood down as captain of his country ahead of this season’s Six Nations Championship – lock and fellow Lion Alun Wyn Jones took over – and is currently sidelined by a knee injury, he has long been uppermost in Gatland’s mind and was his leader in 2011.

There remains plenty of speculation of not only who will get the nod alongside him, but, perhaps more so, who will miss out with a clutch of England’s back-to-back Six Nations champions facing a nervous wait.

Granted, Eddie Jones’s squad could make up around a third of the Lions party that departs on May 29 with players like centre Ben Te’o and winger Elliot Daly –not even regular England starters – plus Joe Marler and Maro Itoje set to become first-time Lions.

However, equally so, centre Jonathan Joseph, fly-half George Ford and lock Joe Launchbury, such stellar contributors for the Red Rose in recent times, are thought to be doubtful of making the cut.

England captain Dylan Hartley, too, is far from certain of a place in Gatland’s plans with his in-form deputy Jamie George pushing for a spot instead although it would be a surprise if Hartley did miss out.

Meanwhile, New Zealand-born Te’o, who has made one England start in eight appearances, shone in front of watching Lions assistant Rob Howley when Worcester beat Aviva Premiership opponents Bath at the weekend.

The 30-year-old might have done enough to edge out Bath ace Joseph, although Wasps forward Launchbury being overlooked would be a bigger shock, given his outstanding England displays this season.

Gatland’s second-row options are considerable, making selection in that department particularly demanding, yet Launchbury was still considered a shoo-in by many pundits.

Ford, meanwhile, looks to have lost out behind Wales No 10 Dan Biggar, with the Ospreys fly-half featuring among a likely double-figure Welsh contingent in Gatland’s expected party.

Many consider him to be a better kicker than Ford and, crucially against the might of the All Blacks, a superior defender, too.

England’s representation is set to be their largest since Clive Woodward selected 20 for the Lions’ 2005 New Zealand expedition, but Scotland, despite winning three recent Six Nations games, could be left with full-back Stuart Hogg as their solitary squad member. Wings Tommy Seymour and Sean Maitland, lock Jonny Gray and flanker Hamish Watson all have their admirers, while prop WP Nel would surely have made it but for injury.

Yet 2013 Lions tourist Hogg looks to be Scotland’s only clear-cut choice, with Seymour pushing hard behind him.

Fly-half Finn Russell messed up his chances with a wretched display against England in the Six Nations while veteran Lions such as Ireland No 8 Jamie Heaslip and Wales centre Jamie Roberts also seem to have not done enough.

The Lions kick off their 10-match trip against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on June 3, with the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, Maori All Blacks and Chiefs all on their agenda before the first of three Tests three weeks later.