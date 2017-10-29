Honour in defeat for Rotherham

ROTHERHAM TITANS remain winless in the Championship but produced their best display of the season so far to almost stun high-flying Ealing Trailfinders.

The only side to defeat the big-spending visitors this term has been leaders Bristol but Andy Key’s men pushed them hard, securing a bonus point and seeing two-try scrum-half Will Porter cause them all sorts of problems.

When Ealing scored via Harry Casson after just five minutes, it would have been easy to envisage the South Yorkshire side – who have lost all seven league games – enduring yet another painful afternoon at Clifton Lane

However, fly-half Caolan Ryan hit back with a penalty before Drew Cheshire’s fine break saw Porter score and Ryan force a 10-7 lead. Ealing’s Mark Bright crashed over from a 5m scrum but Ryan added his second penalty, only to then see the away side go in ahead following a classy try from Will Harries.

Replacement fly-half Peter Lydon put them 20-13 ahead at the start of the second period but Porter once more struck.

However, Ryan could not convert to level and, instead, Lydon’s injury-time penalty made sure.