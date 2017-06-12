How the Red Rose players rated in Test

15 MIKE BROWN: The experienced full-back produced an error-strewn first half but looked more like his old self after the break. 5/10

14 MARLAND YARDE: Made the most of his recall to the side with an energetic performance and took his try well before making way for Solomona. 7

13 HENRY SLADE: Showed his class in the second half with a beautiful break to create a try for his wing. 7

12 ALEX LOZOWSKI: Caught the eye with a couple of forceful runs on his debut. 8

11 JONNY MAY: A spectator for much of the game, with most of the play taking place on the left flank, but he took his try well. 6

10 GEORGE FORD: A polished performance, highlighted by a try to add to his dead-eyed marksmanship for a 23-point haul. 8

9 DANNY CARE: Steady, if unspectacular, display from the experienced scrum-half. 7

1 ELLIS GENGE: His turnover created the position for England’s first-half try. 7

2 DYLAN HARTLEY: A mixed bag on his 85th appearance for the captain. 6

3 HARRY WILLIAMS: His confidence looked to have taken a knock when he gave away an early interception but will benefit from the experience. 6

4 JOE LAUNCHBURY: Busy as ever in engine room. 6

5 CHARLIE EWELS: Made some useful contributions. 6

6 MARK WILSON: Risked missing birth of son to make debut and will be well pleased with impressive effort. 8

7 TOM CURRY: Became the youngest player to start a match for England since 1927 but slotted in like a veteran with some crucial ball steals. 8

8 NATHAN HUGHES: Impressive all-round game by the number eight, who grew in stature as the went wore on. 8

REPLACEMENTS – 17 MATT MULLAN (for Genge 55): Solid contribution.6

18 WILL COLLIER (for Williams 60): Went on for debut and was at the heart of late rearguard effort. 6

19 NICK ISIEKWE (for Ewels 78): Made his debut but not on long enough to make much of a contribution. 5

20 DON ARMAND (for Curry 71): Showed a glimpse of his potential with a cameo display on debut. 5

21 JACK MAUNDER (for Care 78): Went on too late to make an impact but at least won his first cap. 5

22 PIERS FRANCIS (for Lozowski 55): Lively debut, played a key role in the crucial late tries. 7

23 DENNY SOLOMONA (for Yarde 50): He could not have scripted it better as he scored the winning try on debut with his first touch of the ball. 6

UNUSED: Jack Singleton