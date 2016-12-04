Jersey Reds 35 Doncaster Knights 29 - Break from the league could misfiring Knights

A CALAMITOUS first half saw out-of-sorts Doncaster Knights slip to a third successive defeat.

Last season’s beaten Championship finalists were 32-7 down by the interval and, though rallying in the second period to earn two bonus points, were alarmingly poor once again.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to London Welsh in the British & Irish Cup, they have won just once in their last six outings.

Jersey winger George Watkins scored twice in the first half to help inflict wounds at the weekend. Doncaster struggled in the set-piece as well as out wide and home captain James Freeman scored from a catch-and-drive.

Nick Haining turned the Knights over to go on and score himself as well, Sam Katz kicking 12 points before the visitors finally found some rhythm for winger Tyson Lewis to get over.

Going down the slope in the second period, Doncaster did exert more pressure, and eventually scored three unanswered tries.

Blindside flanker Glen Young crossed on the hour mark, prop Will Griff John added the third once Uili Kolo’ofa’i was yellow-carded and finally, deep into stoppage-time, Young scored his second to claim a bonus point, Dougie Flockhart kicking a penalty and three conversions.

Doncaster will be left hoping that a break from the league will freshen them up.

Director of rugby Clive Griffiths could certainly do with some fresh impetus and they badly need captain Michael Hills back from injury.

Jersey Reds: Katz; Watkins, Davies (Hardy, 38), Ma’afu, Cuthbert; McKinney, Fisilau, Thomas (McCarthy, 61), Buckle (Macfarlane, 73), Kerrod (Tampin, 67), Campbell, Kolo’ofa’i, Freeman (Argyle, 49), Graham, Haining (McKern, 61). Replacement unused: Dudley.

Doncaster Knights: Scanlon (Edgerley, 40); Jarvis, Flockhart, Hayes, Lewis; Cusack (Humberstone, 40), Heaney (White, 40); Hislop (List 56-Sproston 73), Hunter (Bergmans, 68), John, Challinor, Nolan (Taylor, 56), Young, Orr, Williams

Referee: Tom Foley (RFU).