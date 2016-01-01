Search
Rugby Union
.

St Benedict’s eye national final

Sport
Tom Wood.

Dress to impress: How Tom Wood intends to stake a claim in England comeback

Rugby union
Lewis Boyce.

Buoyant Carnegie in the entertainment game, says Boyce

Rugby union

Doncaster fail to halt losing run as Welsh hold out

Rugby union

Tough day for Ionians but Otley close the gap on rivals Tigers

Rugby union

Rotherham v Cornish Pirates: Injury-hit Titans draft in Sheffield Tigers’ Kelly

Rugby union

London Welsh v Doncaster: Knights look to add to Welsh’s troubles

Rugby union
Ollie Stedman breaks to score Carnegie's third try. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Yorkshire Carnegie 35 Jersey Reds 29: Carnegie go top of league as Jersey boys are punished

Rugby union
Yorkshire Carnegie's forward coach Steve Boden

Yorkshire Carnegie v Jersey: Inside knowledge for Carnegie coach Boden

Rugby union
HENRY PACKARD: Scored a try for Sheffield Tigers but it was not enough as visitors Luctonians won 22-10. Picture: Ian Anderson

Round-up: Millar drops in to seal opening day triumph for Hull Ionians | Harrogate made to suffer by Hinckley | Otley lose out at Sale

Local
Tom Wood.

Dress to impress: How Tom Wood intends to stake a claim in England comeback

Rugby union
Stuart Lancaster, pictured shortly after England's exit from the World Cup in the pool stages. Picture: David Davies/PA.

Former England coach Stuart Lancaster convinced he has what it takes to succeed at Leinster

Rugby union 1

Jones looks to keep England squad on their toes

Rugby union