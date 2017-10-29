Knights are put to the sword

Have your say

THERE was no perfect finish for Richard List in the prop’s 200th Doncaster Knights game.

Instead, his side were surprisingly outplayed in front of the Sky Sports cameras as Cornish Pirates – despite just one win in their previous six league matches – ran riot.

The visitors were 36-10 ahead after 65 minutes although Doncaster, to their credit, did keep fighting and eventually finished with a bonus point.

Ex-Rotherham centre Lloyd Hayes, Knights’ man-of-the-match, crossed before Tom James and then, in the 78th minute, Academy winger James Wright.

Doncaster have Paul Cooke back in their ranks, the assistant coach who returned yesterday having parted company with relegated Super League club Leigh Centurions, who he joined from Castle Park 18 months ago.

But he was unable to have an instant impact as Knights struggled to contain a Cornish side who scored tries via Tom Lawday (2), Laurence May, Kyle Moyle, Alex O’Meara and Nicolas Coronel, Will Cargill and May kicking a 16 points between them.

Hooker Ben Hunter and lock Matt Challinor crossed for the hosts, Simon Humberstone slotting two conversions.