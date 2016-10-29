London Welsh v Doncaster: Knights look to add to Welsh’s troubles

DONCASTER KNIGHTS head to London Welsh today knowing their financially-crippled opponents are facing yet another winding-up order.

The struggling Championship club – who were playing in the Premiership barely 18 months ago – are due in the High Court in London on Monday regarding a petition from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Custom

It comes less than two months after a previous petition by HMRC was dismissed when the club paid outstanding debts.

At the time, Welsh said it had agreed a takeover with a United States-based investment group, subject to the approval of the Rugby Football Union.

However, the new petition was presented on 7 September – only two days after the previous winding-up order had been dismissed after a short hearing – and there is still no sign of the prospective new owners.

Welsh are seventh after losing four of their six matches this season and Doncaster will head there looking to add to their misery.

Director of rugby Clive Griffiths will be looking for a response from his side – Championship finalists last season – after a disappointing B&I Cup defeat at Rotherham Titans in their last outing.

Andy Bulumakau and Tyson Lewis start on the wings while there is a bit of a reshuffle in midfield with Mat Clark moving to inside centre alongside Lloyd Hayes.

Dec Cusack and Michael Heaney are returned at half-backs while Paul Jarvis has shaken off the injury that saw him depart early at Rotherham to resume the full-back role.

Up front, Richard List captains the side with Harry Allen preferred at hooker to Ben Hunter while WillGriff John plays tighthead.

Importantly, veteran lock Matt Challinor makes his return from a pectoral injury to partner David Nolan in the second-row.

Dual-registered duo Glen Young and Will Owen are flankers with Alex Shaw at No 8.

On the bench, Doncaster name Robin Hislop, Ben Hunter, Colin Quigley, Latu Makaafi, Jarad Williams, Sean Scanlon and Ben White.