Newport Gwent v Yorkshire Carnegie - Warren Seals aiming to increase the pressure on Joe Ford

SOUTH AFRICAN fly-half Warren Seals realises he has to grasp every opportunity he gets with Yorkshire Carnegie.

The player, who joined from part-timers Darlington Mowden Park in the summer, gets a rare chance to feature when lining up against the Newport Gwent Dragons Premiership Select side in Wales.

It will just be Seals’ fifth game of the campaign for Carnegie where the form of former Sale Sharks No 10 Joe Ford – brother of England star George – has seen him have to bide his time.

However, he returned from a loan spell back at National One club Mowden Park to help Carnegie beat the Welsh side 20-17 at Pontefract last Sunday and gets the nod again for today’s swift rematch in Pool Five.

“It was good last week,” said Seals, whose appearances have all come in the B&I Cup aside from a Championship replacement cameo against Rotherham at the start of October.

“The game didn’t quite go how we thought it would but it was nice to be back, get some good game-time and a win.

“All I can do is when I do get the chance to play, is play as well as I possibly can and help the team out. Obviously, we’ve got a team goal to go up to the Premiership and I want to help in any way I can. Joe (Ford) is playing some really good rugby at the moment; he’s got a lot of experience and I’m learning a lot from him.

“I don’t really see us as rivals as such, more as team-mates pushing each other, and I’m looking forward to getting another shot against the Dragons on Saturday.”

With Carnegie flying high in the Championship – only London Irish sit above them – they can also take a big step towards qualifying for the B&I Cup quarter-finals today.

Seals, 24, said: “Playing on a 3G pitch will make it slightly different to last Sunday’s game at Pontefract but, hopefully, it will be a bit smoother under foot and make it easier to play the way we want to.

“As long as we cut out a few of the mistakes back then, and keep hold of the ball better, we should be able to deliver an all-round better performance.”

He has signed a 12-month contract at Headingley but hopes to do enough to earn a new deal.