Nottingham 19 Rotherham 19: Titans are denied maximum return by late blows

A week after snatching an unlikely victory from the jaws of defeat, Rotherham Titans were given a taste of their own medicine in defeat at Nottingham yesterday.

The previous Saturday at Clifton Lane, Rotherham fought back from a try down to defeat Jersey Reds with two converted tries.

At The Bay ground yesterday, they saw the four points ripped from their grasp with a try deep into stoppage-time and a subsequent conversion with the last kick of the match.

Rob Langley was the man who barrelled over for Nottingham, with Mich Lam converting for the second time on the day to pinch a draw.

Justin Burnell’s side had led 10-7 at the break thanks to a fine individual score by Ben Foley, the man whose two tries the week before had given Rotherham victory.

Shane Buckley had earlier crossed for Nottingham, but the Titans had the edge at the break after Tom Calladine, a former Nottingham player, crossed to make it 10-7.

The inability to convert either try, though, would prove costly.

In the second half, Rotherham were unable to breach the try line again.

Only three penalties – two from Will Robinson and one from Caolan Ryan – against a try for Oli Evans meant they led only by a score going into the latter stages.

And that is when Nottingham struck, scoring through Langley before Lam held his nerve.

The two points gained move Rotherham up to eighth, four points off the top four.