O’Mahony working hard to take his opportunity with the Lions

Peter O’Mahony seized one chance for Ireland against England in the Six Nations and now the Munster back-rower is ready to jump on another with the British and Irish Lions.

O’Mahony thrived when thrust into Ireland’s starting line-up to take on England in Dublin in the Six Nations, slotting in at the last minute for the injured Jamie Heaslip.

The Munster flanker excelled as Ireland prevailed 13-9 in Dublin in March, in the showing that surely cemented his place on the Lions’ tour to New Zealand.

Now the 27-year-old will captain the Lions against the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua tomorrow, where a fine showing could secure him a starting berth in the first Test against New Zealand on June 24.

O’Mahony shook off a year fighting knee problems for Ireland’s fine win over England, and could now carry that into the Lions Tests, but the Munster grafter insisted he must still prove himself this weekend.

“I didn’t think I was going to get picked for the Lions. I didn’t think I had played enough rugby before then,” said O’Mahony.

“I don’t know if that was a fairytale (beating England). I have put a lot of hard work into my career and you have got to take your opportunities when they come.”

Owen Farrell has suffered a grade one quadriceps strain in training and has been ruled out of tomorrow’s match. The England and Saracens playmaker will be replaced on the bench by Wales fly-half Dan Biggar.

Farrell had shown imperious form in the Lions’ fine 12-3 win over much-vaunted Super Rugby leaders the Crusaders in Christchurch.