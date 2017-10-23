Positive start gives Ionians vital victory as Tigers tame Otley

Hull Ionians recorded a much-needed victory in National One, running out 33-14 at home to Fylde on Saturday.

Ionians began the day 14th with Fylde bottom, both sides having struggled this season with just one win apiece to their name.

But it was the hosts who made the better start.

Scrum-half Isaac Green kicked two early penalties before two tries in five minutes from centre John Allott and winger Samuel Rees put the hosts 18-0 to the good.

Fylde hit back with converted tries either side of the interval, first from No 8 David Fairbrother and then Thomas Grimes.

Ionians were not to be denied their second win of the campaign, Green going over to secure the bonus point on the hour mark, before back-row James Sanderson and a second score from Allott wrapped up the crucial victory in the final ten minutes.

Huddersfield came out on top 43-27 in their Yorkshire derby clash at home to Wharfedale in National Two North.

Both sides started the day on 13 points but it was Huddersfield who flew out of traps, leading 29-0 after just half an hour of the game.

No 8 Ricky Piper, flanker Lewis Bradley, second row Adam Malthouse and Lewis Workman all crossed to secure the bonus point in 23 minutes, before winger Brandon Conway extended the lead, Jonny West two from five with the conversions on a tough day for the kickers.

Wharfedale rallied before the break and got on the scoresheet with two tries of their own, first from Joel Gill and then through Phil Woodhead, kicker Tom Barrett converting both for the Greens.

A Barrett penalty after the break reduced the gap to eight points before Malthouse went over for his second of the afternoon for the hosts.

Will Milnor got Huddersfield’s seventh and sealed the win, although tries for Tom Mann and Ben Parkinson meant that the visitors did at least take a point from the game.

Sheffield remain without a win in eight games after promotion to National Two North following a 36-22 loss at Hinckley.

Scrum-half Stephen Depledge kicked an impressive 17 points for Sheffield, but a brace from Hinckley’s Steve Harvey and one try apiece from Alex Salt, Sam Driver, Joe Wilson and Luke Coltman sent the visitors back home empty-handed.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Tigers beat Otley 35-21 in their Yorkshire derby at Dore Moor.

Hull lost for only the second time this season in the North Premier league, going down 23-17 at the hands of rivals Billingham.

A 17th minute try from back row Ollie Dynan, converted by Reece Dean, gave Hull the lead, but the visitors hit back, prop Dan Mcallorn powering over before scrum-half Dan Finney kicked eight points.

Prolific winger Steve Hihetah went over for Hull to make it a one-point game with the last play of the first half and despite Finney adding three more for Billingham, Hihetah grabbed his second on 48 minutes to put Hull a point ahead.

Pocklington recorded their first win with a hard-earned 22-20 win over Ilkley, with tries coming from No 8 George Wagstaff, full-back Jed Jackson, flanker Jack Holborough and lock Karl Durkin.

Harrogate came away with a 27-21 win at Kirkby Lonsdale, while Morley lost out 35-12 at Birkenhead Park.

And West Leeds lost out narrowly at Alnwick, taking just a losing bonus point from the 26-20 loss in North One East.

Elsewhere, Driffield ground out a 14-7 win at Northern, while Bridlington were 28-10 winners at West Hartlepool.

Huddersfield YMCA and Bradford and Bingley shared the spoils from a 19-19 draw, while Dinnington won 29-20 over Cleckheaton, with both sides taking a four-try bonus point.