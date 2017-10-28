Prop List joins elite group at Doncaster

Doncaster Knights prop Richard List marks his 200th game for the club in front of the Sky television cameras tomorrow when Cornish Pirates visit Castle Park.

Local lad List made his debut back in 2006 having come to the attention of the Knights whilst playing for nearby Thorne.

After a spell in France he returned to the club three years ago and now joins Glen Kenworthy and Dougie Flokchart in reaching 200 appearances.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family,” said List. “They, and all my friends, have seen the work I’ve put in and the sacrifices I’ve made.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute. Every time I go out there I put in 100 per cent and that will be the same against Cornish Pirates.”

Knights will be favourites tomorrow given they sit third and the Pirates ninth, but these two established Championship teams have a history of upsetting each other.

Twenty-four hours earlier, and along the M18, Rotherham Titans’ desperate search for a first win of the second-tier campaign sees them welcome high-flying Ealing Trailfinders.

Head coach Andy Key said: “We go into the Ealing game with real positivity, we’ve had a brilliant week on the training field and I’ve been really pleased with how the boys have stepped up to it.

“On current form we know Ealing are on fire, both in the B&I Cup and in the Championship and they look like they’re going to be battling it out with Bristol to finish top of the pile come April.

“We’re under no illusions and we respect them as a team, but we know they’ll come here as hot favourites and that sometimes can bring unnecessary pressure on sides when they least expect it or the expectation is they should win comfortably.”

Titans welcome back former coach Alex Codling who is on the staff at Ealing.