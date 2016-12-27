Relief for Tyson Lewis and Doncaster Knights as captain’s return is hailed

PROLIFIC Tyson Lewis feels it is “crazy” that Doncaster Knights went so long without a victory.

The winger scored twice as they won 23-12 at South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham Titans, a first success since beating London Scottish on November 5.

Jack Ram of Doncaster Knights looks for space to run into against Rotherham on Boxing Day (Picture: Steve Riding)

In fairness to last season’s beaten Championship finalists, they had two successive blank weekends prior to the Clifton Lane fixture due to London Welsh – their opponents in the British & Irish Cup – heading into liquidation.

Nevertheless, after three successive league losses against Yorkshire Carnegie, Cornish Pirates and Jersey Reds, the Boxing Day win brought much relief.

“The boys were saying beforehand how crazy it is that we’d not won for almost two months,” said Lewis, as Doncaster also ended a long barren run at Clifton Lane stretching back to 2011.

“It’s really good to get a win here and, obviously, to do a league double over Roth’ is even better.

“We haven’t won here in a long time and this is my first win at their place, but it’s testament to the boys that we did having not had a game for the last three weeks.

“From Monday to Friday all we’ve done is build up for a game so it has been a little bit frustrating, but the boys bought into it and we knew come the day we’d have to put everything we’ve been practising these last three weeks into fruition.

“We did that. It’s been tough. We know the situation with London Welsh and such like, but that’s how it is and we’ve just had to get on with it.”

Lewis, 31, showed his finishing prowess with a first-half double taking his tally to 10 Championship tries for the season. Having moved back up to fourth, he will look to add to that when they host Richmond on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m just getting my head down and grinding away,” said the player who joined from Plymouth Albion in 2012.

“It’s more down to the boys around me than anything else; they give me the ball and an opportunity to show what I can do. I just catch it and fall over the line.”

Captain Michael Hills played his first game of the campaign having suffered a serious hamstring injury in pre-season.

The flanker instantly made an impact and Lewis admitted: “It was really, really good to get the captain back.

“He put me in for my second with a little tip-on. It’s a different voice and the boys react to that so it’s great to have him back again.”