Richmond v Yorkshire Carnegie: ‘We have the structure for success’ - Max Green

YORKSHIRE CARNEGIE will travel to Richmond tonight in confident mood, according to their England Under-20 scrum-half Max Green.

Carnegie bounced back from their only league defeat of the season, at leaders London Irish, with a convincing derby victory over Doncaster last week.

They remain second in the table and a win would maintain the pressure on Irish and continue what Green feels has been a steady improvement this year.

“In the last couple of weeks, we have really improved as a squad,” said Green, who is poised to make his first start in the Championship this term.

“Our attack is looking really fluid and our defensive structures are looking really good as well.

“We are starting to gel in defence; we are getting stronger week-in and week-out and we are looking forward to the next stage of the Championship season.

“We are in a really good place going into this week’s game after a good win over Doncaster and we are looking to kick on.”

Richmond, promoted last season, are bottom of the table, but picked up their first win a week ago with a 17-16 success at the team immediately above them, London Scottish.

“They are going to be up for it,” Green warned of tonight’s opponents.

“They had a good win last week and they’ll want to get another one on the bounce.

“We have got to make sure we stick to our structures and make sure we don’t let them get in our heads.

“We have got to play to our strengths and run them around the park.

“We have to make sure we don’t let them get into the game.”

Bradford-born Green – a former Woodhouse Grove and Prince Henry’s Grammar School pupil – has had to play second fiddle so far this season and is determined to make the most of his starting chance.

“It is an opportunity for me,” said Green.

“Having only two scrum-halves at the club – myself and Al Davies – it is a great opportunity to put myself out there and show the players and coaching staff what I can do and that I am ready to be the starting scrum-half week-in and week-out.”